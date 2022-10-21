MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Kai Schwindt scored a natural hat trick and added two assists, and teammate Owen Beck chipped in with a goal and five assists as the Mississauga Steelheads reeled in their seventh win of the Ontario Hockey League season by defeating the Hamilton Bulldogs 8-2 on Friday.
The Steelheads, who only have one loss in eight games, are sitting eighth in this week's Canadian Hockey League Top-10 rankings.
Luca DelBelBelluz, Ethan De Mastro, Luke Misa and Zakary Lavoie also scored for the Steelheads.
Avery Hayes and Ryan Humphrey scored for the Bulldogs (3-4-0-0).
The team were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Steelheads led 4-1 entering the final frame. The Bulldogs were outshot 33-18.
---
ATTACK 5 OTTERS 1
ERIE, ONT. — Deni Goure scored twice and added an assist as Owen Sound defeated Erie 5-1.
Matthew Papais, Cedrick Guindon and Gavin Bryant also for Owen Sound (6-3-0-0).
Taeo Artichuk scored once for Erie (3-4-0-2).
---
RANGERS 7 WOLVES 2
KITCHENER, ONT. — Francesco Pinelli scored three times and Filip Mesar had a goal and three assists as Kitchener defeated Sudbury.
Reid Valade, Joseph Serpa, and Trent Swick also scored for Kitchener (2-5-0-0).
Nick DeGrazia and Alex Pharand scored once for Sudbury (3-4-1-0).
---
GENERALS 4 STORM 3
GUELPH, ONT. — Beckett Sennecke scored the game-winning goal at 9:41 of the third period as the Oshawa Generals edged the Guelph Storm 4-3.
Luke Torrance, Beckett Sennecke, Brett Harrison and Stuart Rolofs also Oshawa (4-3-0-1).
Sasha Pastujov, Danny Zhilkin and Cooper Walker scored for Guelph (1-6-1-0).
---
FIREBIRDS 4 STING 3
SARNIA, ONT. — Tyler Deline scored at 2:00 of overtime period as the visiting Flint Firebirds stung the Sarnia Sting 4-3.
Braeden Kressler, Simon Slavicek and Brennan Othmann also scored for the Firebirds (5-4-0-0).
Sandis Vilmanis, Nolan Burke and Ty Voit scored for Sarnia (4-5-0-0).
---
67'S 2 GREYHOUNDS 1
SOO, ONT. — The Ottawa 67's won their eighth game in as many outings by edging the host Soo Greyhounds 2-1 in a 15-round shootout.
Cameron Tolnai scored in regulation time for Ottawa (8-0-0-0). Bryce McConnell-Barker scored once for the Soo (2-3-3-1)
---
FRONTENACS 2 PETES 1
KINGSTON, ONT. — Francesco Arcuri scored the game-winning goal at 7:29 of the third period as the Kingston Frontenacs edged the Peterborough Petes 2-1.
Alec Belanger also scored for Kingston (5-2-0-1). Sahil Panwar scored for Peterborough (5-3-1-0).
---
KNIGHTS 4 SPIRIT 3
LONDON, ONT. — Landon Sim scored the game-winning goal at 5:38 in the third period as the London Knights clipped the Saginaw Spirit 4-3.
Max McCue, Oliver Bonk and Luca Testa also scored for London (2-4-1-0).
Michael Misa scored twice and Matyas Sapovaliv added a single for Saginaw (5-3-1-0).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.