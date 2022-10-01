LODZ, Poland - Canada rallied to beat Germany 3-2 (12-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18, 15-9) on Saturday for its third straight win at the world women's volleyball championship.
"Today you saw a lot of character" said Canadian head coach Shannon Winzer. "It would have been easy to give up after the first set and even after the second set, but we knew we weren’t playing our best volleyball and we kept working and trying to find a way to get back into the match.
“Germany is a really strong team and it showed that we can come back... we can be down and we can find a way. If answer A is not working, we will find answer B and C and D and we have got to be patient. We have to find confidence from this moving into the next round.”
Alexa Gray of Lethbridge, Alta., led all scorers with 25 points.
"We relied on our will to win today,” said setter Brie King of Langley, BC. “We just wanted it more in those last three sets and it showed.
"I don’t think it was about who was better at volleyball, we just wanted it more! A win like this shows that we are capable of playing competitively with really good teams. We showed a lot of grit today, which is going to be needed against some tough opponents that are waiting for us.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2022.