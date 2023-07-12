Edmonton's Dunbar faces old squad as Elks, Ticats meet in matchup of struggling teams

B.C. Lions defensive back T.J. Lee (6) tries to tackle Edmonton Elks wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. (7) during the second half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Dunbar enjoyed a breakout 2022 season in a black and gold Hamilton Tiger-Cats jersey, catching 72 passes for 1,000 yards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns