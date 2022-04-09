Arrows down Old Glory DC for first Major League Rugby win in Toronto since June 2019

Toronto Arrows winger Manuel Montero, as shown in this handout image, scores a try in 52-7 win over the Seattle Seawolves in Marietta, Georgia on Saturday April 17, 2021. With 14 players unavailable through injury, the depleted Toronto Arrows look for their first home win of the season when they host winless Old Glory DC on Saturday in Major League Rugby play. nbsp;THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Arrows-Ben Weitz *MANDATORY CREDIT*