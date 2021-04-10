Canadian forward Khem Birch joining Toronto Raptors after being waived by Orlando

Orlando Magic center Khem Birch (24) looks for a way past Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) during first half NBA basketball action in Orlando, Fla., Friday, March 26, 2021. The 28-year-old Birch joins fellow Montrealer Chris Boucher on the Raptors' roster after the Orlando Magic waived the undrafted Canadian earlier this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Raoux