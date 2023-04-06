Hall of Famer Darren Flutie to join Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour

Darren Flutie of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats reels in a pass one-handed for a touchdown as he is chased by Shadwick Criss of the Calgary Stampeders during second quarter action at the Grey Cup in Vancouver, Sunday, Nov. 28, 1999. CFL Hall of Fame receiver Darren Flutie will be inducted to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Aug. 17, the team announced Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz