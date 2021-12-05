Vancouver Canucks fire head coach Travis Green, hire Bruce Boudreau: report

VANCOUVER - The struggling Vancouver Canucks have reportedly parted ways with head coach Travis Green and replaced him with Bruce Boudreau.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the news Sunday night, but no announcement has been made by the team.
The report comes after the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Canucks 4-1 in Vancouver on Saturday night, drawing boos from the home crowd. The Canucks currently sit last in the Pacific Division with an 8-15-2 record.
Several of Vancouver's stars have struggled offensively and the club's special teams have floundered. The Canucks have the worst penalty kill in the league (64.6 per cent) and capitalize on 17.4 per cent of their power-play chances.
Green, 50, was in his fifth season behind the bench. He led the team to the playoffs once during his tenure.
Boudreau, 66, has previously coached the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2021.