TORONTO - The CFL's board of governors will begin searching for a new chairman.
The league made the announcement Friday, adding the board is following a recommendation put forth by Dale Lastman, the current chairman. Lastman will remain in the post until his successor is appointed.
The CFL said a selection committee has been appointed that includes Greg Yuel (Saskatchewan Roughriders lead governor), John Ruddy (Ottawa Redblacks lead governor), Scott Mitchell (Hamilton Tiger-Cats governor) and Susan Jones Bouk, the CFL's chief people officer.
The league has also retained Heidrick & Struggles, an executive search firm, to assist with the process.
"This process certainly has my support and I look forward to working with our next chair and our entire board as we build the future of our league together, ” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.