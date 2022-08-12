Rory MacDonald ready for anything, anyone as PFL switches opponent at last minute

Rory MacDonald takes part in an open workout at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Thursday, June 16, 2016 in Ottawa. In the leadup to Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal against unbeaten Magomed Umalatov in Cardiff, Wales, MacDonald pointed to a priority in his training camp. "I think I just needed to keep a more open mind going into my next fight. So I didn't get closed in on a certain game plan." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang