Captain Atiba Hutchinson set to mark 100th appearance for Canada against Croatia

Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson speaks to the media during a press conference at the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Nineteen years after pulling on the Canadian jersey for the first time at the senior level, the 39-year-old from Brampton, Ont., is in line to make his 100th appearance for Canada, adding to his men's national team caps record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette