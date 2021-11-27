Einarson stays alive at Olympic curling trials with tiebreaker win over Scheidegger

Team Einarson skip Kerri Einarson instructs her team against Team Scheidegger during the Women's first tiebreaker of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Sask., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Einarson stayed alive at the Canadian Olympic curling trials on Saturday with an 8-6 win over Casey Scheidegger in a tiebreaker. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards