Canadian judoka Deguchi wins world title, Klimkait claims bronze

Gold medalist Christa Deguchi of Canada poses during the medal ceremony for the women's 57-kilogram competition at the world judo championships in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Japanese-born Deguchi, who lives and trains in Lethbridge, Alta., defeated Haruka Funakubo of Japan in a championship match that lasted less than 90 seconds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hussein Sayed