Alouettes' Worthy long past point of seeking redemption versus Argos

Montreal Alouettes' Chandler Worthy (30) breaks away from Toronto Argonauts' Declan Cross (38) during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Saturday, October 22, 2022. Worthy is exactly where he thought he'd be. When CFL training camps opened in May, the veteran receiver/returner expected to be ending the season in the Grey Cup game. He's one win away from doing so but what Worthy didn't know it would be with the Alouettes and not the Toronto Argonauts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes