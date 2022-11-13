The two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the visiting B.C. Lions 28-20 today in the CFL's West Division Final and will advance to next Sunday's 109th Grey Cup game in Regina against the Toronto Argonauts.
More coming.
The two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeated the visiting B.C. Lions 28-20 today in the CFL's West Division Final and will advance to next Sunday's 109th Grey Cup game in Regina against the Toronto Argonauts.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.