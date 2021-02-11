Bruins postpone O'Ree honours until '22 so fans can be there

FILE - Former Boston Bruins' Willie O'Ree tips his hat as he is honored prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Boston, in this Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, file photo. The Boston Bruins say they will retire the jersey of Willie O‚ÄôRee, who broke the NHL‚Äôs color barrier. O‚ÄôRee will have his No. 22 jersey honored prior to the Bruins‚Äô Feb. 18 game against the New Jersey Devils. He became the league‚Äôs first Black player when he suited up for Boston on Jan. 18, 1958 against the Montreal Canadiens, despite being legally blind in one eye. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)