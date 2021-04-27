Miroslav Frycer, who defected from Czechoslovakia to play in NHL, dead at 61

FILE - In this Tuesday Sep. 11, 2007 file photo, Ice hockey coach Miroslav Frycer smiles during a press conference in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Frycer , who played eight seasons in the NHL and was an all-star in 1985, has died. He was 61. Frycer died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 after battling a brief, unspecified disease, the Czech hockey club Orli Znojmo, where he was sports manager and head coach, says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Krzywon Dan/CTK via AP