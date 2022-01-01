TORONTO - Rourke Chartier broke a deadlock in the third period to give the Belleville Senators a 2-1 win over the Toronto Marlies in one of a handful of American Hockey League games Saturday.

Roby Jarventie scored one and assisted another, and Maxence Guenette chipped in with two helpers for the Senators (12-12-0).

Kevin Mandolese stopped 24-of-25 pucks as Belleville bounced back from a 5-2 defeat to Toronto on Thursday.

Mikhail Abramov, on the power play, scored the lone goal for the Marlies (11-10-2), which got 27 saves from Erik Kallgren.

The teams face off again Monday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.