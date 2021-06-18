Canada names 60-man preliminary roster for next month's Gold Cup

Canada head coach John Herdman celebrates after beating Cuba 6-0 in CONCACAF Nations League play at BMO Field in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Canada's final 23-man squad will be confirmed prior to the July 2 start of the Gold Cup tournament's 12-country preliminary round, which will determine the final three entries in the 16-team main field that includes Qatar as a guest side. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston