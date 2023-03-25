Canada's Eliot Grondin strikes World Cup gold in snowboard cross

Eliot Grondin of Sainte-Marie Que., celebrates his victory in the men’s finals, at the FIS snowboard cross world cup event at Mont-Sainte-Anne resort, in Beaupre, Que., Saturday, March 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

 JQB

BEAUPRÉ, Que. - Canada's Eliot Grondin struck World Cup gold on home snow in the men's snowboard cross event on Saturday.

The Sainte-Marie, Que., native beat out Austria's Jacob Dusek (56.04) at the line by 0.06 seconds to claim victory at the Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort in Beaupré, Que.

Spain's Lucas Eguibar (56.56) grabbed bronze.

It was the third career World Cup victory for the 21-year-old Grondin, and eighth total medal on the World Cup stage.

Grondin is the reigning Olympic silver medallist in the event.

The World Cup season finale is set for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you