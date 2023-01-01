Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

Canada's Alexandria Loutitt, left, celebrates with teammates Matthew Soukup, Abigail Strate and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes during the the venue ceremony after winning a bronze in the ski jumping mixed team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matthias Schrader