Rookie goaltender Joseph Woll set to get another must-win start for Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) celebrates with center David Kampf (64) and defenceman TJ Brodie (78) after the team's over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. Woll is in line to get the nod in another must-win moment THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lynne Sladky