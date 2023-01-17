Oilers forward Evander Kane set to return from LTIR against Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Evander Kane off long-term injured reserve ahead of their Tuesday night game against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Kane (91) is knocked to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jason Behnken

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Evander Kane off long-term injured reserve ahead of their Tuesday night game against the visiting Seattle Kraken.

Kane had been sidelined since sustaining a lacerated wrist in a Nov. 8 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kane has five goals and eight assists in 14 games this season.

His return gives the Oilers' top-six forward group a significant boost as Edmonton looks to lock down a playoff berth over the second half of the NHL season.

The Oilers offence has been firing on all cylinders of late, outscoring the opposition 17-6 over a three-game winning streak heading into Tuesday night.

The Oilers also announced that forward Kailer Yamamoto and defenceman Ryan Murray have been placed on long-term injured reserve.

Yamamoto has been out since last Wednesday with an undisclosed injury while Murray has been out since Nov. 21 with a back injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2023.

