Fernandez eliminated from Italian Open with first-round loss to Sasnovich

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez returns to Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers singles match, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Fernandez has been eliminated from the Italian Open tennis tournament after a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 loss to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in first-round action on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck