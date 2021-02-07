Canada's Jonathan David scores twice for Lille in win over Nantes

In this Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2019. file photo Monaco's Aleksandr Golovin shoots during the French League One soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the Louis II stadium in Monaco. Aleksandr Golovin scored a hat trick and set up the other goal as Monaco won 4-3 at Nimes for a seventh straight win in the French league. Russia's midfield star from the 2018 World Cup put Monaco 2-0 up with identical-looking goals inside 11 minutes. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)