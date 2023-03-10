Einarson set for long-awaited trip to Sweden seeking first world curling title

Fresh off winning a record-tying fourth Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Harris are jetting off to Sweden in pursuit of their first women's world title. Einarson watches the shot while playing Manitoba during the final at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, February 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck