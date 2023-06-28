Canada's Penny Oleksiak hopes to return at 2024 Paris Olympics

Penny Oleksiak of Canada competes during her women's 200m freestyle heat at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, June 20, 2022. Oleksiak says she still plans to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old seven-time Olympic medalist withdrew from the world swimming championships on June 1 due to injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Petr David Josek