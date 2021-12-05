Canada's Fleming adds to trophy case as Chelsea's women complete domestic treble in England

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger celebrates her sides first goal of the game, during the women's FA Cup soccer final match between Arsenal and Chelsea, at Wembley Stadium, in London, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (John Walton/PA via AP)

 Thomas Ash

LONDON (AP) — Canadian international Jessie Fleming added to her trophy case Sunday, helping Chelsea win the Women's FA Cup to clinch a domestic treble for the first time.

Australia striker Sam Kerr scored a second-half double as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in the final of a competition that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fran Kirby had given Chelsea a third-minute lead.

Chelsea also won last season’s Women’s Super League title and the League Cup. Fleming captured Olympic gold with Canada this summer in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder from London, Ont., who has won 94 caps for Canada, played the full match Sunday before a crowd of 40,942.

Sunday's match took place exactly 100 years to the day since England's Football Association banned women from playing football on league-affiliated grounds because it deemed it “most unsuitable” for them to play the game. The ban lasted nearly 50 years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.