Stampeders, Tiger-Cats clash in CFL game crucial to their playoff goals

Calgary Stampeders' Luther Hakunavanhu catches a touchdown as Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Richard Leonard, right, and Alden Darby, left, defend during the second half of CFL football action in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Playoff intrigue permeates Friday's game between the Calgary Stampeders and visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch