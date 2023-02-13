Canada's Gilgeous-Alexander named NBA Western Conference player of the week

Canadian basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA's Western Conference player of the week. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left celebrates with guard Aaron Wiggins after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The Thunder won 138-129. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steve Dykes