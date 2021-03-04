Major League Baseball to hold first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2

FILE - New York Yankees' Lou Gehrig wipes away a tear while speaking during a sold-out tribute at Yankee Stadium in New York, in this July 4, 1939, file photo. Major League Baseball will hold its first Lou Gehrig Day on June 2, 2021, adding Gehrig to Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente on the short list of players honored throughout the big leagues. (AP Photo/Murray Becker, File)