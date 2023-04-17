Montreal Alouettes extend LB Brian Harelimana, Edmonton Elks sign DB Marcus Lewis

The Montreal Alouettes signed linebacker Brian Harelimana to a two-year contract extension on Monday. Harelimana, who's six-foot-two, 228 pounds, produced 12 defensive tackles and three quarterback sacks playing in every Alouettes game in 2022. Harelimana reacts after sacking Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo during first half CFL football action in Montreal on June, 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes