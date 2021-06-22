Jays pitcher Manoah suspended five games for throwing at Oriole

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah heads to the clubhouse after he was ejected in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Baltimore. The incident happened as a result of Manoah hitting Orioles' Maikel Franco with a pitch after Manoah gave up back-to-back home runs to Ryan Mountcastle and DJ Stewart. Also seen is Blue Jays' catcher Reese McGuire, second from left. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Julio Cortez