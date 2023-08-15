Leafs legend Baun, who scored goal in 1964 Stanley Cup on broken leg, dead at 86

Members of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate after their win over the Chicago Black Hawks in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs in Chicago, Ill. on April 22, 1962. From left to right are goalie Don Simmons, Bobby Baun, Allan Stanley, Dick Duff and Red Kelly. Baun, a hard-nosed defenceman who entered hockey lore by helping the Toronto Maple Leafs to the 1964 Stanley Cup on a broken leg, has died at the age of 86.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP