Sunday's Games

NHL

Los Angeles 4 Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Rangers 3 Seattle 2

Carolina 2 San Jose 1

Dallas 6 Boston 1

Columbus 6 Montreal 3

Minnesota 4 N.Y. Islanders 3

Colorado 4 Buffalo 1

---

AHL

Manitoba 5 Abbotsford 3

Utica 3 Cleveland 2

Lehigh Valley 3 Hershey 2

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 115 Charlotte 90

Atlanta 129 L.A. Lakers 121

Chicago 130 Portland 116

Detroit 115 Cleveland 105

Denver 136 Milwaukee 100

Orlando 110 Dallas 108

Minnesota 126 Utah 106

Phoenix 115 San Antonio 110

---

NFL Playoffs

AFC Championship

Cincinnati 27 Kansas City 24 (OT)

NFC Championship

L.A. Rams 20 San Francisco 17

---

NLL

Buffalo 18 New York 17

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2022.

