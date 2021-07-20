Canada will finish out Gold Cup without injured forwards Ayo Akinola, Cyle Larin

Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola, bottom, battles Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy, top, for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Toronto FC suffered a body-blow Tuesday with news that forward Akinola is out for the season after injuring his the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in Canada's 1-0 loss to the U.S. on Sunday at the Gold Cup game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark Humphrey