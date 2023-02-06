Jaromír Jágr scores his record 1,099th goal at almost 51

FILE - Jaromir Jagr smiles during a press conference at the Kladno Knights hockey club in Kladno, Czech Republic, on Feb. 1, 2018. The winger who’ll turn 51 on Feb. 15 scored again in the top Czech league for his Czech hometown club Kladno Knights on Sunday Feb. 5, 2023 in an away 5-4 loss to Trinec. The strike took his overall tally to 1,099, one more than Wayne Gretzky, to top of a scoring table of goals from top leagues and international tournaments although some of the competitions are hard to compare. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)