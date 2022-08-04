Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes the sweat off during a training session at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on April 30, 2022. Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday, AUg. 4, 2022, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)