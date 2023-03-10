OTTAWA - Cameron Tolnai and Will Gerrior each scored twice as the Ottawa 67's crushed the visiting Mississauga Steelheads 10-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.
Jack Matier, Caden Kelly, Luca Pinelli, Brady Stonehouse, Cooper Foster and Jack Beck also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading 67's (45-11-3-2), who outshot the visitors 36-29.
Angus MacDonell, Kasper Larsen and Porter Martone scored for the Steelheads (28-26-6-0).
The teams were tied 3-3 after the first period and the 67's took a 9-3 lead into the third.
Elsewhere in the OHL:
---
SPITFIRES 7 STORM 4
GUELPH, Ont. — Alex Christopoulos scored three goals as the Windsor Spitfires blew by the visiting Guelph Storm 7-4.
Matthew Maggio, Shane Wright, Jacob Maillet and Oliver Peer also scored for the Spitfires (39-16-4-2).
Max Namestnikov scored twice for the Storm (30-27-4-1), while Valentin Zhugin and Jett Luchanko netted singles.
---
KNIGHTS 5 WOLVES 4
SUDBURY, Ont. — Ruslan Gazizov scored the game-winning goal at 17:45 of the third period as the visiting London Knights edged the Sudbury Wolves.
Gazizov scored three goals for the Western Conference-leading Knights (42-17-2-0), while Max McCue and Easton Cowan netted singles.
Kocha Delic scored twice for the Wolves (27-26-5-3), while Andre Anania and Marc Boudreau scored singles.
---
PETES 4 FRONTENACS 2
KINGSTON, Ont. — Tucker Robertson scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Peterborough Petes defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 4-2.
Avery Hayes, Brennan Othmann and Jonathan Melee also scored for the Petes (32-25-2-2).
Gabriel Frasca and Owen Outwater scored for the Frontenacs (25-33-1-2).
---
BULLDOGS 6 ICEDOGS 2
HAMILTON, Ont. — Lawson Sherk scored twice and Ben Bujold added two assists as the Hamilton Bulldogs defeated the visiting Niagara IceDogs 6-2.
Callum Cheynowski, Adrian Rebelo, Nick Lardis and Sahil Panwar also scored for the Bulldogs (32-26-4-0).
Christopher O'Flaherty scored twice for the IceDogs (11-42-8-1).
---
STING 6 GREYHOUNDS 3
SARNIA, Ont. — Nolan Burke scored a goal and added an assist as the Sarnia Sting beat the visiting Soo Greyhounds 6-3.
Ethan Del Mastro, Ethan Ritchie, Sasha Pastujov, Marcus Limpar-Lantz and Luca Del Bel Belluz also scored for the Sting (35-17-5-3).
Marco Mignosa, Ryan Thompson and Bryce McConnell-Barker scored for the Greyhounds (18-29-9-6).
---
BATTALION 3 GENERALS 0
OSHAWA, Ont. — Charlie Robertson made 28 saves to earn the shutout as the visiting North Bay Battalion blanked the Oshawa Generals 3-0.
Kyle McDonald scored twice for the Battalion (42-17-2-1), while Nikita Tarasevich scored once.
Goaltender Jacob Oster stopped 35-of-38 shots in the Generals' (24-30-1-5) net.
---
RANGERS 8 ATTACK 3
KITCHENER, Ont. — Francesco Arcuri scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers defeated the visiting Owen Sound Attack 8-3.
Carson Rehkopf also scored twice for the Rangers (30-26-4-0), while Francesco Pinelli, Matthew Sop, Mitchell Martin and Adrian Misaljevic netted singles.
Deni Goure, Sam Sedley and Colby Barlow scored for the Attack (29-26-4-1).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.