Next Hurdle: Leafs prepare for Panthers after finally winning a first-round series

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) and his teammates congratulate the Tampa Bay Lightning Lightning after the Maple Leafs defeated the Lightning during overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Tampa, Fla., Saturday, April 29, 2023. The NHL post-season has taken some unexpected turns ahead of the second round and for the first time in nearly two decades, the Maple Leafs are still in the thick of things. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O'Meara