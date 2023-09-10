Source: Montreal Alouettes sign linebacker Sankey to contract.

Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Darnell Sankey (53) runs onto the field before CFL football action against BC Lions in Regina on Friday, August 19, 2022. Sankey is adjusting well to life in the XFL. The CFL's leading tackler the past two seasons was named the XFL's defensive player of the week after registering eight tackles (five solo, two for a loss) and half a sack in the Arlington Renegades' 10-9 win over the Orlando Guardians on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu