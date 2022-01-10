Bob Falkenburg, tennis star who gave Brazil fast food, dies

FILE - Bob Falkenburg, of Hollywood, Calif., makes a powerful forehand return during the All-American semifinal match against Gardnar Mulloy at Wimbledon, June 30, 1948. Falkenburg, who saved three championship points en route to winning the 1948 Wimbledon men’s singles final at age 22 and introduced fast food to Brazil during a post-tennis entrepreneurial career, has died. He was 95. Falkenburg passed away on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from natural causes at his home in Santa Ynez, Calif., his daughter, Claudia, told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/File)