Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

Canada's Christine Sinclair(12) and Costa Rica's Katherine Alvarado fight for the ball during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 11, 2022. Having already booked its ticket to the 2023 World Cup by virtue of finishing in the final four at the CONCACAF W Championship, Olympic champion Canada looks to book its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning the eight-team tournament. THR CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Llano