DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. - Cole Huckins and Israel Mianscum each had a goal and assist and the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix outshot the Drummonville Voltigeurs 47-20 en route to a 4-1 win in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff action on Tuesday night.
David Spacek and Joshua Roy also scored for the Phoenix, who grabbed a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.
The Phoenix led 1-0 after the first and second periods, and put the game away with a three-goal third.
Game 4 in the series is Wednesday in Drummondville.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL:
---
OLYMPIQUES 7 HUSKIES 3
(Gatineau leads best-of-seven series 3-0)
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Antonin Verreault scored twice as the visiting Gatineau Olympiques defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 7-3.
Zachary Dean, Riley Kidney, Olivier Boutin, Alexis Gendron and Tristan Luneau also scored for the Olympiques.
Anthony Turcotte scored twice for the Huskies, while Thomas Verdon netted a single.
Game 4 is Wednesday in Rouyn-Noranda.
---
REMPARTS 4 OCEANIC 3 (OT)
(Quebec City leads best-of-seven series 3-0)
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Pier-Olivier Roy scored at 8:37 of overtime as the visiting Quebec Remparts edged the Rimouski Oceanic 4-3 to grab a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff.
Pier-Olivier Roy, Mikael Huchette, Nathan Gaucher and Justin Robidas also scored for the Remparts.
Luka Verreault scored twice for the Oceanic, while Jacob Mathieu scored once.
Game 4 is Wednesday in Rimouski.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.