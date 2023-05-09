Briere recalls 2010 Flyers had 'belief' they could come back from 0-3 deficit

Philadelphia Flyers centre Daniel Briere (48) and Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic, right, chase the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 29, 2009, in Philadelphia. After dropping a third straight game to Boston in the 2010 NHL playoffs, Briere remembers his Philadelphia teammates sitting in the locker room wondering how they were suddenly on the verge of elimination. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Tom Mihalek