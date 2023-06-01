Canada's Penny Oleksiak to miss world swimming championships because of injury

FILE - Canada's Penny Oleksiak looks up at her results after swimming to take the bronze medal in the women's 200-meter freestyle final event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Oleksiak will be withdrawing from this year's World Aquatics Championships due to injury. Canada's most decorated Olympian had been working her way back from right knee surgery since August, during which time she has developed an unrelated left shoulder condition. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)