New women's pro hockey league set for January debut, to be funded by Dodgers owner

Boston Pride forward Tori Sullivan (9) makes a play for the puck ahead of Toronto Six defender Emma Greco (25) during the first period of a WNHL hockey playoff game, in Boston, Saturday, March 13, 2021. The Professional Hockey Federation and the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association announced a merger Friday, with an intention of starting a new league in January 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mary Schwalm