NHL suspends Habs forward Pezzetta for two games for an illegal check to the head

Montreal Canadiens left wing Michael Pezzetta (55) celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. The NHL has suspended Pezzetta two games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie.

NEW YORK - The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta two games for an illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie.

The incident occurred in the third period of Washington's 8-4 win in Montreal on Saturday. Pezzetta hit Oshie's head as he finished a check after the Capitals forward had made a play to move the puck out of Washington's zone.

Pezzetta was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head on the play.

The Canadiens forward, who had no history of discipline, will forfeit US$7,500 in salary.

Pezzetta will be eligible to return when the Canadiens visit Ottawa on April 23.

