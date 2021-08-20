Missing Evans, Riders expect Redblacks to challenge their aerial attack

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) runs the ball as Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Kameron Kelly (11) grabs his jersey during the second half of CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Fajardo hasn’t connected on any long touchdown passes this season, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback isn’t worried about it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis