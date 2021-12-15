Wednesday's Games

NHL

Chicago 5 Washington 4 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 3 Arizona 2

Anaheim 4 Seattle 1

---

NBA

Atlanta 111 Orlando 99

Cleveland 124 Houston 89

Miami 101 Philadelphia 96

Milwaukee 114 Indiana 99

L.A. Lakers 107 Dallas 104 (OT)

New Orleans 113 Oklahoma City 110

Charlotte 131 San Antonio 115

Minnesota 124 Denver 107

Sacramento 119 Washington 105

Memphis 113 Portland 103

Utah 124 L.A. Clippers 103

---

AHL

Charlotte 4 Rochester 2

Providence 2 Bridgeport 1

Syracuse 4 Toronto 2

Henderson 3 Tucson 0

Stockton 2 Bakersfield 1

Abbotsford 4 San Diego 0

San Jose 10 Colorado 5

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, ppd

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

