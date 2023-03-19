Canada's Einarson drops 8-7 decision to U.S. at world women's curling championship

Canada skip Kerri Einarson in action during the match between the United States and Canada during the round robin session 3 of the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden, on Sunday, March 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP

SANDVIKEN, Sweden - Canada's Kerri Einarson dropped an 8-7 decision to American Tabitha Peterson this morning in round robin play at the world women's curling championship.

Peterson made a long straight-back raise takeout for a single in the 10th end for the victory at the Goeransson Arena.

Einarson and her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris fell to 1-1 with the loss.

Canada will play Norway's Marianne Roervik later Sunday.

The competition continues through March 26.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2023.

